Tripio Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. Tripio has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $1.32 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.02979449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00144520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

