Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.15 to $1.35 EPS.

NYSE TRN opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.09. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,002 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

