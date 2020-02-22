Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Up 2.6%

Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

