Tribeca Global Natural Resources (ASX:TGF) Trading Down 0.3%

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.73 ($1.23) and last traded at A$1.73 ($1.23), 126,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.74 ($1.23).

The firm has a market cap of $108.99 million and a PE ratio of -26.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.98.

Get Tribeca Global Natural Resources alerts:

In other Tribeca Global Natural Resources news, insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,840.00 ($30,382.98).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.