TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Issues Earnings Results

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

