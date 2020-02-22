Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Toro by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 197,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,393,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE TTC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.85. 307,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,092. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $64.42 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

