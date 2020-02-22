Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00, 2,881 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 55,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.