Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00, 2,881 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 55,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

