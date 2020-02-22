Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.18.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $599.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

