TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Given New GBX 286 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 286 ($3.76) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TI Fluid Systems to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 292.20 ($3.84).

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 243.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 282 ($3.71).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

