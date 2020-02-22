Theta Gold Mines (ASX:TGM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.25 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), 234,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile (ASX:TGM)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its flagship project is the TGME project that include 43 mines covering an area of approximately 62,000 hectares located near the town of Pilgrims Rest in Mpumalanga province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

