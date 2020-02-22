TheStreet Upgrades BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to “B-“

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CL King started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $4.89 on Thursday, hitting $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,412. The company has a market capitalization of $837.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.