TheStreet Lowers Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to C

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Rogers stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 413,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,641. Rogers has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Rogers by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

