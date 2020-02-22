TheStreet Lowers Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) to C+

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,683. Israel Chemicals has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Israel Chemicals will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

