TheStreet Downgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to C+

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

MCS traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. Marcus has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,403 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Marcus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Marcus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

