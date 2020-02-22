TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Down 10.4%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) was down 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.15, approximately 16,133,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 3,678,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $583.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,047.83% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.