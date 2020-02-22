Terracoin (TRC) Price Up 46.4% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $402.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 46.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,623.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.03849674 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00756238 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019365 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

