Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenneco updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE TEN opened at $10.63 on Friday. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $621.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tenneco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

