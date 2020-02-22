Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

