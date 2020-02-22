Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $7.02

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.02. Telefonica shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 3,029,068 shares traded.

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Telefonica alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.