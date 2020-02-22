Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $7.02

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.02. Telefonica shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 3,029,068 shares traded.
TEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Telefonica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)
Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
