Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 12.50-12.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $12.50-12.70 EPS.

TFX stock opened at $370.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $398.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total value of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $324,445.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

