Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tech Data by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 26.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 117,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECD shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

