Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TCRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.96. 42,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,687. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $352.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 139,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $2,470,805.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,623 shares of company stock worth $2,656,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1,033.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 151,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

