Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,841,000 after buying an additional 813,747 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,083,000 after buying an additional 392,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,818,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $290.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

