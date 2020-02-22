T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TTOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.08.

T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 698,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,877. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,660. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 32.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

