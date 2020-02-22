T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $107.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.08.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.57. 12,088,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.