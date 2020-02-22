Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Down 6%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $151.05 and last traded at $155.08, approximately 4,665,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 1,024,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

