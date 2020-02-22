Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Down 6%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $151.05 and last traded at $155.08, approximately 4,665,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 1,024,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.99.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.