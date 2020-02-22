Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Cfra

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

