Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Cfra

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.
In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
