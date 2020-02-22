Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNA. Summit Redstone raised Synaptics to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Synaptics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.16. 508,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

