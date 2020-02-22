Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $125.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $191,240.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,082. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.