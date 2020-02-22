Swiss National Bank Sells 254,203 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,755 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 254,203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after buying an additional 1,614,428 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,937,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,335,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE BVN opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.67 and a beta of 0.58. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.