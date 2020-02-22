Swiss National Bank Sells 2,300 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Radian Group worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

