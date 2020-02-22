Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,300 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,592,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,340,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after buying an additional 370,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 577,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 478,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 154,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $28.36 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.29.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

