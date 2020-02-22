Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,100 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 14,521 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $732,729.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $814,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 316,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $45.13 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

