Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,100 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

