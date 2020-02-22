Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,900 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Portland General Electric worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 104,965 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Portland General Electric by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after buying an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:POR opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.