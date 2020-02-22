Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,800 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the third quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Axis Capital by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of AXS opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

