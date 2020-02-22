Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,200 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Howard Hughes worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 195.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.63 per share, for a total transaction of $302,771.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE HHC opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.03. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

