Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Brink’s worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brink’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 277,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 47,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000.

Shares of BCO opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $86.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

