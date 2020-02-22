Swiss National Bank Increases Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,077,000 after buying an additional 886,752 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $284,569.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,455,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,918,495.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.36 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 55.50%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

