Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,432,000 after buying an additional 616,168 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 520,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

