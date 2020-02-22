Swiss National Bank Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.