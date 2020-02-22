Swiss National Bank Has $9.71 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,768,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,069,000 after acquiring an additional 558,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

HIW stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.