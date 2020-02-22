Swiss National Bank Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $137.77 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 362.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,162 shares of company stock valued at $54,125,185. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.