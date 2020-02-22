Swiss National Bank Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $194.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.68. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $130.19 and a twelve month high of $203.19. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

