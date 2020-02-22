Swiss National Bank Has $9.27 Million Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Emcor Group worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

EME stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $93.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

