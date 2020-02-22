Swiss National Bank Has $8.66 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after buying an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 7.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 38.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 119.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.67.

In other Madison Square Garden news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $250,968.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSG opened at $310.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -301.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $247.57 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

