Swiss National Bank Has $8.64 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Landstar System worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Landstar System by 23.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $5,134,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Landstar System by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

