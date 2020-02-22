Swiss National Bank Has $8.60 Million Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $2,188,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

