Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,031,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,318 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 693,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,697 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $62.69 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

