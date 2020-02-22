Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,186. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $383,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,994 shares of company stock worth $12,575,763 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

